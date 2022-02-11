Why isn’t it a five-metre scrum when the ball is held up, and what is a 50:22 kick in Six Nations rugby?

When the ball is held up, why isn’t it a five-metre scrum, and what is a 50:22 kick?

SIX NATIONS rugby is back on our television screens, with a slew of new rules to keep an eye on.

World Rugby announced radical new rules this summer, which will be seen for the first time in the Six Nations tournament in 2022.

Last year, the rules were implemented worldwide, including a 50:22 kick and no five-meter scrums after the ball is held up over the try-line.

It has a significant impact on how the game is played, particularly with the 50:22 kick.

England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, and Italy will compete for the prestigious trophy once more, but with a few changes from a year ago.

This is a big one, and it’ll help you a lot when it comes to attacking.

The team in possession will throw in from the resulting lineout if a player kicks the ball from inside their own half and it bounces inside the opposition’s 22.

In theory, this encourages teams to hold players back to cover the kick, allowing them to run into more space.

If the following conditions are met, play will restart with a drop kick from the try-line:

This eliminates the need for five-meter scrums, allowing the ball to stay in play for longer periods of time while also speeding up game play.

In recent weeks, jackaling has become more common in the game, with players suffering horrific leg injuries after being pinned by another player’s entire bodyweight.

Last year’s Six Nations saw England flanker Jack Willis suffer a horrific knee injury after a dangerous clearout.

As a result, players who are accused of aiming for or dropping weight on an opponent’s lower limbs are subjected to harsher penalties.

As a result, the overarching goal is to improve player safety in the hopes of avoiding serious injury.

In order to improve player safety, additional sanctions are being implemented.

The three-person mini-scrum, in which two players latch onto the ball-carrier and thus use the power of multiple bodies to advance forward, will be penalized.

This means tacklers won’t have to worry about bringing down three opponents at once, which will undoubtedly benefit player safety.

Similarly, the potential for a one-player pre-latched tactic has been recognized.

Before making contact, the ball carrier has one teammate bind to them.

Nothing will change in this regard, but it will be given more attention in order to ensure…

