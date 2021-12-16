Why isn’t Pat Cummins playing in the second Test? After the Covid incident, Australia has handed the captaincy back to Steve Smith.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing in the second Test? After the Covid incident, Australia has handed the captaincy back to Steve Smith.

Cummins ate dinner with someone who tested positive for Covid, requiring him to self-isolate for seven days.

ADELAIDE — Australia’s preparations for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide were thrown into disarray when captain Pat Cummins was sensationally ruled out after being found to be in close proximity to a positive Covid case.

After it was revealed that Cummins had sat near someone who later tested positive for coronavirus in an Adelaide restaurant the evening before the match, Cricket Australia announced Cummins would miss the day-night Test just three hours before the scheduled first ball.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were also dining at the same restaurant, but South Australia Health only classified them as “casual contacts” because they were outside.

Australia would have been without their entire frontline bowling attack from last week’s nine-wicket win in Brisbane if they had been forced to isolate. They were already missing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins was later found to be Covid-free, but he was still forced to self-isolate for seven days.

He’ll be back in Melbourne on Boxing Day for the Boxing Day Test.

Michael Neser, a South African-born seamer who made his Test debut at the age of 31, was drafted into Australia’s XI to replace Cummins in Adelaide.

It means Steve Smith is leading Australia for the first time since being fired as captain three and a half years ago following the ball-tampering scandal known as “sandpapergate” in Cape Town.

Cummins only took over as captain last month after Tim Paine was forced to resign after inappropriate text messages to a female colleague at Cricket Australia surfaced.

This scare has served as a stark reminder to Cricket Australia of how precarious the Ashes series is, with positive cases in either camp posing a threat to the entire tour.

Covid levels in Australia are still low, with only 92 active cases in South Australia.

Cummins had the misfortune of being seated next to one of the 25 positive cases discovered on Wednesday.

While life in Australia is relatively normal compared to the UK and much of the rest of the world, the pandemic still has the potential to derail.

