Outside of the Bay Area, Steph Curry’s size always seems to be up for debate.

Whether it is Jay Williams who (wrongly) claims that Curry is not one of the two best ball handlers in the NBA, or Michael Jordan who absurdly states that the double NBA MVP is not yet a Hall of Famer, the shots of the older ones Generation keep coming back.

But one of Curry’s colleagues, Celtics striker Jayson Tatum, believes that Curry is currently the best point guard in the NBA.

Then Tatum underlined this with high praise for the only unanimous league MVP.

“Steph’s top 20 players of all time, brother,” Tatum said this week during an Instagram live interview with Pep Stanciel, a basketball coach and consultant.

“Steph changed the game, brother,” said Tatum. “They don’t want you to stop shooting in midfield.”

You won’t find an argument here. Given Curry’s impact on today’s basketball game, he must be considered one of the greatest players in NBA history.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “[[[[CONNECTED: Curry’s Heart Issued]”data-reactid =” 21 “>[[[[CONNECTED: Curry’s Heart Issued]

The older generation may not be sold by Curry size, but the current generation definitely is. You played against the three-time NBA champion. You know what’s going on.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Why Jayson Tatum believes Steph Curry is the top 20 player of all time originally appeared in the NBC Sports Bay Area“data-reactid =” 23 “>Why Jayson Tatum believes Steph Curry is the top 20 player of all time originally appeared in the NBC Sports Bay Area