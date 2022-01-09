Why Kevin Pietersen’s franchise system, which will replace the County Championship, is a bad idea for the Ashes in 2021-22

Why Kevin Pietersen’s franchise system to replace the County Championship is a bad idea for the Ashes 2021-22

There are many problems with county cricket, but eliminating the 18 counties is not the solution.

England’s Test team would benefit greatly from less radical, more subtle changes.

When England loses an Ashes series, it always sparks a discussion about how poor county cricket is to blame.

Many of these arguments are reasonable to some extent.

However, Kevin Pietersen’s proposal to effectively scrap the County Championship and replace it with an eight-team red-ball franchise competition in the style of the Hundred is so far out there that I debated whether I should respond to it.

Finally, I decided to present a well-thought-out counter-argument in order to demonstrate how dangerous the idea would be.

“In the Hundred, the ECB have actually produced a competition with some sort of value,” Pietersen suggested in his blog for a sports betting company.

They must now introduce a red-ball franchise competition, in which the best players compete against each other every week.

This Ashes defeat does not have to be a complete failure if they [the ECB]can use it to make necessary changes on the Test side.”

England’s performances in Australia this winter have been dreadful – possibly the worst we’ve ever seen.

Is this, however, due to the County Championship?

I would argue that England’s laughably short preparation period prior to the start of the series was a more significant factor.

Living in bubbles for much of the past two years has taken its toll on England’s players, and it has finally caught up with this group in Australia.

We can then discuss poor selection decisions, shoddy fielding, and the decision to bat first in Brisbane’s first Test.

All of these factors combined to result in Joe Root’s team losing the series in less than a week.

Some of the blame must be placed on the domestic game.

It’s clear that county cricket hasn’t allowed England’s younger batters to develop the techniques and temperament they’ll need to survive and thrive against the best – especially away from home.

That’s what a year with nine Test losses and historically low batting averages says.

The County Championship is being phased out in favor of.

