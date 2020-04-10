Why Liverpool are getting more sh*t than Spurs and Newcastle

Wage cuts to Premier League players

Ally, London wrote a mail why people are so angry at footballers with high salaries. Here is a bit different view to it although I understand perfectly well the points she is making. I paid 30 euros per month to watch premier league (until end of 2019 as then the season got boring as Pukki is going down and there is no competition for winning the PL anymore, but that is beside the point…). Of that 30 euros, maybe half of it goes to premier league clubs (that is just a guess, but again, besides the point) and since player wages are easily the biggest expense clubs have, over 60% if I remember correctly, lets say 10 euros of my 30 euros goes for player salaries. If/when they pay taxes, maybe 3-5 euros of my initial 30 euros goes for your NHS or any other service your government seems appropriate. That is depressing considering who you have in charge but I digress…

My point is, a large percentage of players salaries goes to your society. I am no expert of your taxation, but again somewhere I remember reading, it´s maybe 40-50% of those that earn a lot, e.g. PL players. Let’s assume, that each PL club pays average 2-2.5 million per week player salaries, that means 20 clubs pay 2 billion yearly all together. So PL players contribute hundreds of millions to your society. Of that, much of it comes from other countries.

I think player salaries are way, way too high, as are wage differences in most societies overall. As a leftie, I am truly shocked how the income differences between rich and poor in many countries have accelerated.

But back to PL players, if they take wage cut now, who does it help? It is less services for you Ally and other people living in England and more to the owners of the clubs. So what is the solution you are suggesting? That players would earn max 1000, 2000 or 10000 pounds per week and the profits would go to the billionaires instead of the millionaires? Also, I would bet my house on that high earning employees evade less taxes than super rich company owners.

Let’s hope that we can change our societies for being more fair and equal, but the proposed wage cut for PL players is not the answer. Hopefully they would pledge to donate 30-50% of their income to charities instead. However, we should remember before burning our Rooney shirts, that most of us (me included), would take obscene salary if offered. It really is not their fault. If they decide not to contribute voluntarily especially now, that is. And that includes other similarly earning professions.

Matti Katara, Helsinki (no Rooney shirt to burn. Only shirt I ever got was original Ronaldo golden Brazil shirt, which is nice)

Liverpool furlough

A quick one for Ian Seed, the reason Liverpool are getting it in the neck more the Spurs and Newcastle is that said two don’t tell all and sundry that they are special, how it means more and they are the team of the people, we all know what t**ts Levy and Ashley are, Liverpool though they’re different they tell us all the time.

Paul Murphy, Manchester

Ian Seed takes a long time to make his point but the real reason liverpool have taken so much flak about furloughing the staff is because liverpool have this high falutin’ opinion of themselves, such self regard, such vanity, that the decision to furlough the staff simply flies in the face of all that.

“Socialist club”, my arse.

This vain-glorious club views itself as superior to others, that they matter more. Their fans have wallowed in it to the extent that the shock, when they realise that pride comes before a fall is that, in the end, it’s all just marketing bollocks.

Liverpool Football Club is no better and no worse than any other club (apart from Spurs, maybe). It’s a football club, that’s it, and the sooner this particular fanbase understands that, they’ll be all the better for it.

I won’t be holding my breath though.

Just trying to help,

Levenshulme Blue, Manchester 19

Brawled with team-mates XI

The call was sounded out for more mails this morning, earlier in the week I dropped my seemingly controversial Bearded XI, Miles Jedinak would make the bench okay? I simply forgot about him so for that I am sorry.

Well yesterday you fielded your Londoners XI and within the article was a request for a “Brawled with team-mates XI”, so here it is.

GK: Jens Lehmann – Whilst at Dortmund he was sent off during a game for pushing teammate Marcio Amoroso to the ground

LB: John Arne Riise – The “infamous” Goal Swing celebration, apparently it all started because Bellamy wanted JAR to get up and do some karaoke, no really.

CB: Olof Mellberg – He made the Bearded XI, he now makes this XI, had an hilarious slapstick training ground bust up with Ljungberg ahead of the 2002 World Cup

CB: Oguchi Onyewu – Broke Zlatan’s rib in a training ground bust up whilst at AC Milan.

RB: Fernando Ricksen (RIP) – Whilst at Zenit got into a fight during a game with Zenit captain Vladislav Radimov

LM: Franck Ribery – Champions League Semi Final 2012, Him and Arjen Robben argued over a free kick and then at half time Ribery threw a punch at Robben.

CM: Joey Barton – Barton punched Ousmane Dabo several times after they argued during a training session, Dabo had to be hospitalized after sustaining a detached retina and proceeded to press charges against Barton, Barton received a four-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay compensation.

CM: Lee Bowyer – That fight with Kieron Dyer, simple.

RM: Kieron Dyer – That fight with Lee Bowyer, plus they would be playing together again, would be a rematch so to speak, shame the team would be down 9 men quite quickly though.

FWD: John Hartson – The year is 1998, Hartson gained the distinction of being the first player to be charged with misconduct for a training ground incident, a strong tackle from Hartson left Berkovic on the ground, Hartson attempted to help him to his feet, Berkovic punched him in the leg, Hartson swiftly responded with a powerful kick to the head knocking him back down while leaving him unable to eat for two days.

FWD: Emmanuel Adebayor – Clashed with Nicklas Bendtner with reports he headbutted the Dane, who was left with a cut nose and blood-stained shirt, during a 5-1 defeat to Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final.

Manager: Delio Rossi – Could have easily chose Sir Alex due to the Beckham Boot incident, but this former Fiorentina manager decided to full on attack Adem Ljajic after he chose to sub him off.

Subs:

Zlatan – Not just for Onyewu, but also threatening to breaking Van Der Vaart’s legs.

Jermaine Beckford & Eoin Doyle – Chasing a late equaliser for Preston against 10-man Sheffield Wednesday, Jermaine Beckford took exception to strike partner Eoin Doyle’s refusal to pass him the ball, so they got into a fist fight.

Craig Levein & Graeme Hogg – During a friendly game for Hearts, the pair argued over who should have been marking the Raith player who had just scored, fists flew and Levein landed a clean punch that broke Hogg’s nose, both were sent off, Hogg shown his red card while being stretchered off, Hogg got a 10-game ban while Levein was suspended for 12 and stripped of his captaincy.

Mikey, CFC

Premier League Nottingham XI

Here is my XI of players born in Robin Hood county, that have played in the Premier League. A solid team, full of leaders, with lots of attacking flair and goals. I’d back them to hold their own in the Premier League, and against any of the other regional XIs. Of course I’m biased, but I’d expect that from the city that, amongst other things, produced the founder of AC Milan, gave Juventus their famous black & white stripes, and has won more European Cups than all of the teams in London, Paris, Berlin and Rome combined.

GK: Ian Andrew – Played for Leicester in the 80s, and then went on to make a handful of appearances for Southampton in the early PL years.

RB: Shaun Derry – Although usually deployed as a DM, was also able to play at RB (according to Wikipedia). Spent the majority of his career in the 2nd tier, but turned out for QPR and Palace in the PL.

CB: Nigel Pearson – Known by many as a manager, but Pearson was a dependable centre-half in the PL for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesboro. Pearson scored the Owls’ first Premier League goal in a 1–1 draw with Everton on the opening day of the 1992–93 season, and went on to captain ‘Boro to promotion twice and to three domestic cup finals.

CB: Wes Morgan – One of two Jamaican internationals in the team, and the first of three PL winners. Wes played over 400 times for Forest before going on to captain the title-winning Leicester team of 2016. Started his career at LB, playing alongside Michael Dawson (who somehow missed out on being included in the Yorkshire XI).

LB: Michael Johnson – The second Jamaican international in the team, MJ played in the PL for Birmingham City and bookended his career at Notts County.

RW: Jermaine Pennant – Signed from Notts County for Arsenal for £2m as 15-year old, and scored a hat-trick on his full league debut for the Gunners. Subsequently played for Birmingham and Liverpool amongst others – was exceptional on his day, but those days were far too infrequent.

CM: Tom Huddlestone – Played over 200 PL games for Spurs and Hull. I once played against him at a GCSE P.E assessment event, by which point he’d already played for Derby. He was very good, I was not.

CM: Jermaine Jenas – Signed for Newcastle for £5m by Sir Bobby Robson from Forest. Went on to play 200 games for Spurs and 21 times for England.

LW: Darren Huckerby – Enjoyed a successful spell at Coventry City, forging a good partnership up front with Dion Dublin. Went on to play for Leeds and Man City, and again in the PL for Norwich. For me, though, it’s his brief loan spell at Forest in 02/03 that sticks in the memory, playing in the “hole” behind David Johnson and Marlon Harewood.

ST: Chris Sutton – The second PL winner and one of two golden boot winners in the team. Prolific for Norwich at the start of the PL era before going on to win the title alongside Alan Shearer at Blackburn. Won the golden boot in 1998.

ST: Andrew Cole – Golden boot winner in 1994 with 34 goals at Newcastle, and then went on to win all the trophies with Man Utd. Scorer of 187 PL goals, Cole also managed to have a run out for Forest at the end of his career.

Danny, Nottingham

Things we really don’t miss about football

Following on from the list of things hated about modern football I was just wondering if any of the readers of this site will admit to being one of those people who rather than watch the match will sit and film it on their phone and if they are one of those people why do you do it? I can understand taking the odd picture but I can’t understand why when your team has the opportunity to score a goal, why you would want to experience it looking at your phone rather than take it all in. Maybe I’m just an old grumpy bugger (I’m not old but I am grumpy) but I just don’t get it.

Although even worse than those people are the ones who video themselves for reaction videos. There is no excuse for that at all. Those people should be banned.

Sam, Newtownabbey

Support your local team

During these times we know we can’t go and watch games, either live or down the pub/at home on TV. We’re saving a fortune!

So why not use a bit of the money you’ve saved to buy a shirt, scarf, bobble hat of your nearest small, local team that has them available online?

As their income will be basically zero, anything we can do to ensure grassroots football carries on after the lockdown has to be a good thing, surely?

And you never know, it might encourage you to go and watch them in the future, thereby aiding them even further.

Ben, The Bournemouth Red

Missed goals…

Was reading elsewhere about what people are missing about football. A few mentioned things like queuing before halftime to get a pie or a drink.

Made me think of all such people missing goals. Same with those who leave early and miss dramatic and important late goals.

Any mailboxers have stories about any they have missed and regretted afterwards?

Mike Woolrich, LFC (Always stay to the whistle. Football is more important than food, traffic, and like to stay and applaud (or commiserate) the team off).

Things can only get better…

Hello,

This lockdown is hard.

Been at home for close on 3 weeks now, and here in Dublin the sun is shining, it’s a long weekend, and all I want to do is have a pint outside and talk shite with my mates.

I have been reading a lot of negativity on the mailbox lately, fans slagging off other fans because of what the billionaires who own their clubs are doing in the face of Covid-19.

Some things are too big to worry about.

Richie Sadlier (ex Milwall and ROI striker, now a therapist, read his book its excellent), wrote an article in the Irish Times last week about coping.

In it he wrote about not worrying about things that are just too big.

“Yesterday’s dinner is eaten, tomorrows haven’t been cooked yet, you have to focus on what’s on your plate today”.

Given the crisis we are all facing, I think these are words to remind ourselves of constantly.

Football will re-start, you will get back to work, you will see your friends, you will have a pint soon.

This will end.

Mind yourselves.

DC, BAC

