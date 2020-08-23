Why Man United defeat is actually great news for Ole…

It seems Ole has landed on his feet. No questions asked. But first, we look at the back pages…

De Bore

“I trust in myself. I have shown my qualities over these years. So I will just stay available for the manager. I’m always ready to play and try to help the team, as I always have done.”

David De Gea probably could not have been more dull. Four sentences, all of which would be far, far more interesting if the reverse was true. It’s the ultimate in football-speak, showcasing the art of speaking without really saying anything.

And yet these are the back pages…

‘DAVID DE GEA defended his position at Manchester United – saying he is still No1’ – The Sun.

Did he balls. And as he started all 38 Premier League games and the semi-finals of every other competition this season, he would not exactly need to be DEFIANT about being Manchester United’s No1. It’s not even sodding close.

‘DAVID DE GEA has warned Dean Henderson he has no intention of relinquishing his No.1 status at Manchester United’ – Daily Mirror.

Has he balls. He mentioned neither Dean Henderson nor his No. 1 status.

‘DAVID DE GEA will fight to stay as Manchester United’s No1, insisting he has never lost belief in myself’ – Daily Mail.

Better. But the back page? Seriously, the man said the square root of f*** all.

Dizzy…my head is spinning

And so it begins in earnest…

‘MANCHESTER UNITED’S frustrating Europa League exit against Sevilla may ultimately end up working in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s favour,’ begins David McDonnell’s piece in the Daily Mirror.

Yes, it was certainly excellent news for the Manchester United coach that he could not coach the third-best team in the Premier League to victory over the fourth-best team in La Liga. We can all agree that this has worked out swimmingly.

‘The manner of the 2-1 defeat reinforced the message to the Old Trafford hierarchy that significant additions must be made to the squad this summer to challenge for the big prizes.’

Yes indeed. Because a club that has spent around £750m on transfers since 2015 losing to a club that has spent £415m over the same period absolutely tells you that the answer is more money, and that’s without going down the net spend rabbit-hole that shows Sevilla basically recouped all of that money through sales while United really, really did not.

‘The fact it took Solskjaer until the 87th minute – with United trailing – to use his substitutes, said everything about the lack of genuine depth and quality available beyond his starting line-up.

‘His reluctance to make changes earlier, and reliance on the same starting line-up for the past few months, emphasised why Solskjaer needs fresh personnel.’

Or it could emphasise his lack of tactical innovation. Why is nobody asking why United signed Odion Ighalo at great expense only to leave him on the bench for all but a few minutes? Why is nobody but Dimitar Berbatov asking what has happened to Scott McTominay? And what about Daniel James, described by Solskjaer as “probably the best defensive winger in the world” in November?

While it’s true that United have holes in their squad, let’s not pretend that Solskjaer has literally only 11 players at his disposal.

It’s particularly amusing to read that ‘Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams were partly culpable for both Sevilla goals and showed their lack of experience’. Who is culpable for spending £50m on a full-back with just one full season in the Premier League? Is the solution to now buy another?

Bruno mars

The bad news on the Manchester United transfer front is that ‘Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes (is) complicating Jadon Sancho transfer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’.

The Express website really do have a scoop here. Who else could have remembered in August that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in February that Bruno Fernandes’ signing would have an impact on his summer budget?

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is Manchester-United-transfer-news-Bruno-Fernandes-Jadon-Sancho-Ole-Gunnar-Solskjaer.

And the bad news does not end there…

‘Man Utd ‘won’t win the title’ if Solskjaer sticks with one player as Lukaku message sent’ – Express.

(says Jamie O’Hara).

Sympathy for the (Red) Devil

Still, we have sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because this kind of thing simply isn’t fair…

‘Solskjaer says Man Utd need signings to compete for Premier League title’ – Goal.

He said nothing of the sort because Manchester United ended the season 33 points behind Liverpool; they will not compete for the Premier League title even if they spend another £300m and we suspect that even Solskjaer has worked that one out.

The rain in Spain

It’s a classic MailOnline headline in that it is basically a whole piece…

‘Manchester United ‘line up FOUR Barcelona signings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to cash in on the Nou Camp fire sale with interest in Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti”

And where does it come from?

‘According to Mundo Deportivo via Manchester Evening News, United are keen to bring all of them to Old Trafford and have already made contact with Barcelona specifically over Dembele and Umtiti’s availability.’

Hmmm. Mundo Deportivo are citing ‘information from the Manchester Evening News’ (does somebody at the Mail not know the meaning of the word ‘via’) and yet we cannot find any trace of the MEN having ever written such a thing.

We did find these though…

‘Manchester United want to shop at Barcelona’s summer sale’ – Sport

‘The 4 Barcelona stars that Man United are interested in, with two possibly solving key problems’ – Caught Offside

‘Man Utd keen on quartet as Barcelona crisis keeps only five safe from axe’ – TEAMtalk

…and all were happy to cite the Manchester-based propaganda machine without a link. Or indeed any evidence – other than link-less citations from Spanish websites – that they ever actually wrote such a thing.

2020, eh.

The most Sun Online headline ever?

‘Shredded Cristiano Ronaldo shows off killer abs while on luxury yacht as Georgina Rodriguez does holiday washing’

Phwoar.

F365 Shithouse headline of the day

Arsenal sign Spurs reject as they look ‘to generate profit’

He’s called Jonathan Dinzeyi and he’s about 12.

Tweet of the day

Thanks for your kind words everyone. I mean that. Only just read everything as I spent the day laminating fake press passes made with unsold little fanzines.

— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 17, 2020

