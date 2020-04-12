Why Man Utd would face ‘uproar’ if they spent £100m on Sancho

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks there “would be uproar” if Premier League clubs started splashing the cash this summer, while he reckons there’s “no way” Man Utd can spend £100m on Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger – who has been advised by Marco Reus to reject Man Utd – has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea also said to be interested.

Sancho, whose ‘preferred destination’ is reportedly La Liga, has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons, leading to the current high level of interest.

It is yet to be seen how Premier League clubs will cope financially during the coronavirus pandemic with a number deciding to furlough non-playing staff, while Southampton players have deferred their pay.

And Merson doesn’t think it’s viable to see huge fees paid for players in the next transfer window due to the potential outcry from the public.

“All the talk about Jadon Sancho commanding a £100m-plus transfer fee has been blown out of the water if you ask me,” Merson wrote in column for the Daily Star.

“Borussia Dortmund are said to be demanding in excess of that figure for one of Europe’s hottest young talents, but they can forget it.

“There’s no way that’s going to be happening. It’s gone – over and out.

“Top clubs can’t be putting staff on furlough and then start forking out that kind of money the minute the transfer window opens.

“It’s not just the fee, but with players in that price bracket comes a pay packet of around £300,000 a week and that’s just not going to be happening.

“The landscape has changed not just for everyone on the planet but for football as well.

“Really big-money moves may be off the table for quite some time.

“With the financial situation as it is, how would it look for clubs struggling to pay their staff and then transfer deadline day arrives and it flashes up on the screen that £900m or whatever has been splashed out on players? There would be uproar.”

