‘Why me, and not one of the younger players?’ – Rangnick reveals what Ronaldo said in an epic rant moments before Rashford’s goal.

‘Why me? Why not one of the younger players?’ – Rangnick reveals what Ronaldo said in an epic rant moments before Rashford’s goal.

RALF RANGNICK has insisted that selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Brentford was the right decision.

After being swapped with Mason Greenwood for Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, Ronaldo threw a fit.

United went up 2-0, and Rashford made it 3-0 before Brentford came back with a late equalizer.

Rangnick wanted to make a change after the 2-0 loss at Villa Park the weekend before.

“The job of a football manager is to help teams win games,” Rangnick said. “After the experience we had at Villa Park, it was clear to me that this time we had to do things better.”

“The only question was who we were going to take off with us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is a prolific goal scorer with a desire to play and score goals at all times.

“Why me and not one of the younger players?” he wondered.

“Five minutes later, one of the younger players scored the game’s third goal.

“Perhaps Cristiano could have scored that goal as well, but football isn’t always about’maybe,’ it’s about making the right decision at the right time.”

He has now told Ronaldo that he is not the first and will not be the last big name player to be subbed in a game, ahead of this weekend’s visit from fourth-placed West Ham.

“I believe this is the first time in his career that he has not been substituted,” the Red Devils manager said.

As far as I’m aware, even under Sir Alex, there have been a few other substitutions.

“It’s understandable that a player like Cristiano dislikes being substituted.

His reaction was emotional, but it didn’t bother me in the least.

“I’ve managed other players, perhaps not as well-known as Cristiano.

I’m familiar with how these players react to being replaced.

“But, on the other hand, it’s all about the team and scoring points.”

“We’re in a position where every game is crucial.”

“It doesn’t matter who it is – Cristiano, Edinson [Cavani], Bruno [Fernandes], or any other player – the team is more important.”

“Bruno was also substituted in the last couple of weeks, which he didn’t like.

It all comes down to the team’s best interests.”

