Why Owen Farrell’s injury may be a blessing in disguise for England’s Six Nations team in 2022

Owen Farrell’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for England’s Six Nations team in 2022.

Farrell had a shaky 2021 season, and his absence from the Six Nations squad could allow Eddie Jones to choose a more dynamic midfield pairing.

Owen Farrell has been injured in Saracens training and will miss England’s pre-Six Nations camp in Brighton, which begins on Monday.

On Friday, his club refused to provide any additional information, other than to say that their captain and first-choice fly-half would not be facing London Irish on Sunday and that he would see a specialist the following week.

However, we can assume Farrell will not play for England against Scotland at Murrayfield in two weeks, which would be bad for his career symmetry and a fresh challenge to head coach Eddie Jones’ reshaping of the national team.

Farrell made his England debut as an inside centre against Scotland in the Six Nations opener in 2012, and when Jones named his squad for this season’s championship, he appeared dead set on the 30-year-old filling the same position in the same match, ten years later.

Unlike a decade ago, when Farrell was the tyro and Charlie Hodgson was the fly-half, he would be an experienced foil for Marcus Smith, who is still developing as a No 10.

In the meantime, Farrell has barely missed a Six Nations match, and he scored his 100th Test in the win over Australia in mid-November, if the British and Irish Lions are included.

He did, however, injure his ankle, which necessitated surgery, and if he had been able to play on Sunday, he would have ended a nine-week layoff.

The fact that he’ll be seeing a specialist suggests his injury is joint-related – possibly a knee, shoulder, or neck – but Smith will almost certainly be accompanied by someone else for his first taste of the Six Nations, which will take place in Edinburgh, where England has had more nightmares than Gordon Ramsay in American kitchens.

Despite this, Farrell has a strong track record, with victories in the Six Nations in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2020, as well as a single loss in 2018.

Henry Slade joins Gloucester’s Mark Atkinson as a vaccinated person capable of making England’s trips to France and Italy, as confirmed by his club Exeter.

