Why Sancho to Man Utd collapse could be good for Liverpool

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Jadon Sancho knows Liverpool and other huge clubs around Europe “would love to sign him” in the future with a move to Man Utd seemingly off the cards for now.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc insists Sancho will play for them next season after Man Utd missed the August 10 deadline to sign him, but the Red Devils remain confident of landing their top transfer target.

The Bundesliga outfit want £108m for the England international, but the two clubs have not been able to reach an agreement.

Liverpool and other top clubs around Europe have been linked with Sancho in the past and Sky Sports reporter Solhekol thinks Sancho will be happy to ” sit tight” and see how their interest develops.

Solhekol said: “Sancho is not the kind of character who will kick up a fuss, put in a transfer request or develop a mysterious injury to force through a move.

“It would suit United for him to agitate, but while they still have not actually made an offer for him, why would he?

“The player can only keep his head down and keep working hard, looking ahead to the new season with Dortmund.

“He is young, he has a great thing going there, and in the background he knows most of Europe’s big clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain – would love to sign him at some stage.

“He can afford to sit tight and watch how things develop between the clubs.”