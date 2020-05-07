Why the coronavirus crisis might be a GREAT time for new owners to buy into football

President John F. Kennedy was on the campaign trail in the late 1950s when he said that the Chinese character for crisis was made up of two components – the lines supposedly stood for ‘danger’ and ‘opportunity’.

It was not technically true, one of those western mistranslations that does not stand up to closer inspection. But amid the coronavirus chaos there are inevitably those looking for the gaps in the market.

And that is also the case for football, where a savvy buyer might see the opportunities unfolding in front of them amid the disaster. It is why Sportsmail has been told that this could be a great time for a potential buyer looking to get into the game.

Sportsmail spoke to Andrew Umbers of Oakwell Sports Advisory, whose partners have advised on deals for Manchester City, Leeds, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and countless other sides.

Umbers explained that:

The situation for the average team outside of the top flight – and for many teams in it – is bleak. Teams in the lower tiers are utterly reliant on match day revenue and still have significant outgoings.

In the Premier League, there is the problem of the ever-growing wage bill. Combine that with fears over television income – the backbone of most club’s balance sheets – for the remainder of the season and it is easy to see why some would have concerns.

There are plans in place to mitigate some of the short-term impact. The EFL and Premier League will provide a package of around £175million combined to teams in the division.

But that is only an advance. As a result, Oakwell predict that while it would cover the expected losses outside of the top flight, it will only postpone the crisis until the 2020-21 campaign.

That puts owners in a distressed position. A huge chunk of teams rely on financial top-ups from benefactors. In the Championship, for example, 15 of the 24 teams are spending more than 100 per cent of their revenue on staff costs.

That means they need money from those in charge. In Umbers’ view, ’95 per cent of those teams are technically insolvent’.

Many of those owners, though will have businesses elsewhere that have also been impacted by coronavirus and a football club – not a priority at the best of times – will be a further drain on finances.

In Umbers’ view, that means there will be a fall in valuations. It can be seen in stock markets – although might not paint an accurate picture: ‘In the public markets, you see the fall of between 25 and 30 per cent for the likes of Manchester United but that only reflects stock market falls and liquidly traded situations.’

Behind the scenes though, pricetags will be dropping. He continued: ‘We would predict that Premier League values have fallen by circa 15 per cent. No more.

‘We would estimate that in the Football League, it is between 10 and 34 per cent. It all depends, honestly, on whether you have a greater dependence on gate receipts and other commercial income that is not TV revenue how worse off you are.

‘The EFL is significantly worse off because of COVID-19 in valuation than the Premier League.’

It can immediately be seen in the major deal being completed in the English game. Mike Ashley refused to sell Newcastle until his £340m valuation was met. But within weeks of the crisis kicking off, the Sports Direct owner had agreed a deal to sell it to an Amanda Staveley-fronted consortium for just £300m.

Umbers points out: ‘It looks like the Newcastle price has fallen 15 to 20 per cent from the original price Mike Ashley first marketed Newcastle at.

‘We call it a willing seller and willing buyer. It’s a non-economic comment but it leads to the theory that Mike Ashley is showing some distress.

‘The issue on a sale at times like this, which are extraordinary, is that the owners themselves might be in some form of distress and may be forced sellers.’

Umbers believes that introducing a new form of financial fair play – including salary caps – would serve to ‘reverse’ the damage in the EFL.

But he did warn valuations could fall even further if that was not implemented: ‘I think it will cause a greater drop in the future if the EFL do not tackle the issues of improving governance.

‘The collective responsibility that they now have to introduce some stringent FFP rules that must lead – certainly in League One and Two – to a salary cap of a percentage of total revenue.

‘The discount, which is upwards of 30 per cent for buying a club in those leagues, would reverse. It would make it more attractive for an owner. He would not have to philanthropically put money in every season or seek outside capital at heinous interest rates, making things worse.’

That might not be appealing in the second-tier: ‘The problem you have in the Championship is that there are seven or eight of the top teams that have disproportionately higher revenue levels.

‘They would be reluctant to sign up to guidelines that limit wages or are different to the current FFP rules.

‘They will see themselves in a uniquely strong position as they have far more revenue than other clubs to potentially buy better players.

‘It is only a step away from the Premier League dream and at least £100m in revenue.’

Yet this could represent an opportunity. The impact of coronavirus could yet be short-term. A long-term view and a spot of risk could mean serious reward for a new owner.

Asked whether it could be a good time to invest, Umbers said: ‘Yes. It would. I’m incredibly optimistic about sport and football being the No 1 sport, both played and viewed in this country.

‘You have a short-term one to two year issue with sponsorship and broadcasting income but live sport is a drug, it is a passion, it is a lifeblood for all of this nation and football is crucial in many European countries – like Germany, Spain and Italy.

‘Our view is that the EFL will change its governance and tighten its financial procedures and oversights. That will lead to an increase in attraction for new owners to move into the EFL.

‘We have a big pool of owners who are looking into buying into EFL clubs right now. We are doing analysis on 14 clubs. The second thing is with the Premier League we have a significant number of interested parties.

‘What we have seen in the Premier League and sport in general is a shift from private individuals to companies who want to invest in football clubs. An example of a company is City Football Group or Fenway Sports.

‘But we are CVC’s advisor in rugby and institutional investment is now looking at football clubs right across the board in Europe, including the Premier League.’

It might be a crisis, and the game might be looking on with fear. But take a closer look and opportunities abound.

Just don’t ask for the message to be put out in Chinese.