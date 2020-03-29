Why Tokyo Didn’t Host the 1940 Olympics …

Every week with RetroNews, the BNF’s press site, we take a look at a sports story as told by the press at the time. This Saturday: how Tokyo did not host the 1940 Games.

By attributing the 1936 Olympic Games to the German station Garmisch-Partenkirchen (winter) and Berlin (summer), and those of 1940 to Sapporo (winter) and Tokyo (summer), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) clearly had no intention of making the flame trail a guided tour of the democracies of the planet. Moreover, its president between 1925 and 1942, the Belgian nobliau Henri de Baillet-Latour, did not miss an opportunity in Berlin to pose in the midst of Nazi dignitaries, him whose words betrayed his admiration for Germanic culture, his latent anti-Semitism and its visceral anticommunism. Suffice to say that the olympiocrats of the time cared little for the respectability of the countries to which they attributed the Games that Pierre de Coubertin (himself not a great liberal) had revived in 1896.

In the early 1930s, the Japanese imperial regime presented Tokyo’s candidacy for the organization of the 1940 Games as a way of showing its reconstruction in the eyes of the world after the extremely deadly Kanto earthquake of 1923 (more than 105 000 dead and missing), which partially destroyed the capital. The parallel is disturbing with the 2020 Games, nicknamed the “Reconstruction Games” by a Japanese government eager to show the planet the resilience of the archipelago nine years after the earthquake, tsunami and the nuclear disaster of Fukushima .

The conductor of Tokyo’s candidacy for 1940 is Jigoro Kano (1860-1938), founder of modern judo and the first Japanese member of the IOC. He places the candidacy under the symbol of Asia to host the Games for the first time. “If not, the reason will necessarily be unfair”, he pleads before the IOC. The country is all the more keen to organize the Games than 1940 marks the 2,600 years since the enthronement of its first mythical emperor, Jinmu.

Tokyo officially launched its candidacy in 1932 and found itself competing against Rome and Helsinki. Japan then launched an intense lobbying campaign, succeeding in rallying to its cause the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, in exchange for a promise to support the candidacy of Rome for 1944. Tokyo prevailed on the Finnish capital with 37 votes against 26 .

Boycott threats

In 1931, the Japanese army invaded Chinese Manchuria, then, two years later, slammed the door of the League of Nations (ancestor of the United Nations) which refused to endorse its occupation of part of the territory of its neighbour. This candidacy, sealed from the start by the regime’s military adventurism, appears to be a politico-diplomatic attempt to improve its relations with Western democracies, especially Great Britain and the United States. But over the years this candidacy fizzled out so much the western countries press for Japan to renounce it. There are even threats of boycott.

From September 8, 1937, the Excelsior wonders: “Tokio [comme on l’écrit à l’époque, ndlr] will he give up the organization of the 1940 Olympic Games? A final conference of the Olympic Committee and Japanese government authorities will take place today on this subject. If the news is confirmed, Rome and Helsinki are in the ranks. The news that Tokio would abandon the organization of the 1940 Olympic Games for easily understandable reasons aroused great emotion in French sports circles. “It has been greeted with some relief in some federations where the considerable expense of moving our athletes to Japan was a source of great concern.”

The question of whether or not to maintain the Games also agitates the putative organizers, informs the newspaper. “Sports circles and business circles interested in the Olympic Games, as well as those who fear a loss of prestige, strongly maintain that the preparation of the Games must be continued. Others, especially the military, apparently due to the large expense and the large amount of materials needed for construction which should start as soon as possible, believe that the preparation for the Olympic Games is undesirable and is likely to create in public opinion a harmful diversion from the great military and political duties to come. ”

“Japan gives up organizing the 1940 Olympic Games, ad the newspaper September 8. The news which was quite well received in French sports circles because, needless to say, the travel costs to Tokio already caused a lot of concern for the federations. Italy and Finland in the running […]. Who will win? “It seems that the sympathy of French athletes goes mainly to Finland because of the enthusiasm that regularly arouses the prowess of athletes from this small nation.”





Fake news that the announcement of this renunciation. Japan has not capitulated and preparations are in full swing at “Tokio”, says the future of Tonkin, September 24, 1937: “Whether it be hotels, spectator transportation, accommodation and food for the athletes, Japan has already taken all the necessary steps to thoroughly study these issues and to find a solution be in the best interests of those who will come to Tokio in 1940. ” But for the newspaper, the date “Still seems far away. Until then, unpredictable events can turn things around. Europe or Asia may be on fire. […] The Japanese certainly do not ignore the capricious atmosphere of the days: they are currently experiencing it bloody experience and yet, despite this war that sucks all their blood, which exhausts their treasure, they are already preparing in fever, tenaciously , with the will to fully succeed, their 1940 Olympic Games. “

The Echo of Paris is affirmative on November 4, 1937: “Prince Chichibu [fils de l’empereur Taisho, qui a régné de 1912 à 1926, frère d’Hirohito, ndlr] said today that the 1940 Olympics will be held in Tokio as planned. ”





A few months later, the pendulum of history sets out again on the side of cancellation. “The international Olympic committee, which brings together 50 nations, meets in Cairo, written Le Figaro March 2, 1938. He will be especially concerned with the important issue of keeping the Games in Tokio. ”

For the Dawn Grandstand March 16, the Olympics will take place. At least one man is convinced: the Swiss walker Fritz Stenninger “Goes on foot from Paris to Tokio, where he will participate in the 1940 Olympic Games”, do we read in the Dawn Grandstand. Starting on March 15, 1938, he had a year and a half to travel some 10,000 kilometers and be hard at work in Tokio on September 21, 1940, the date scheduled for the opening of the Olympic Games.

Confirmation of the news in the small newspaper May 19, 1938. “The IOC Executive Board confirmed the decision taken in Cairo on the date of the next Olympic Games to be held in Tokio from September 21 to October 8, 1940.”

The farce ends in July 1938. “The Japanese government officially renounces the organization of the Olympic Games”, title Le Figaro from 16. To the tune of “I-you-had said it well”, his journalist André Massard writes: “At the risk of attracting Japanese wrath, I have never stopped saying that I did not think that the Olympic Games could be organized in Tokio in 1940. […] Today, the thing is officially confirmed. Replacement applications are already appearing. America – still greedy – not content with having an international exhibition in New York in 1939 already claimed for the following year the celebration of the opening of the next Games. “ She will not get them forecast the newspaper: too far, travel too expensive. Helsinki? asks the newspaper: “It is now too late to make the necessary preparations, but the Finnish capital’s bid for the 1944 Olympics will certainly be maintained. So there is only London left, which in all respects seems to have the greatest chance of obtaining the official designation. “





Contrary to Figaro, Paris-Soir of July 16 does not bury the chances of Helsinki, favorite in his eyes, against London and New York (whose chances seem infinitesimal since Los Angeles organized the Games in 1932). The newspaper goes back on the reasons which pushed Japan to give up: “The absolute need to devote all financial resources to the conduct of military operations in China. […] Besides, the army considered it dangerous to distract people in wartime. “ To postpone the Games for a year, as the IOC decided for Tokyo 2020, would have been historically absurd, but also impossible under the Olympic Charter of the time. Who specifies, according to the newspaper: “Under no circumstances can the Games be postponed to another year. Their non-celebration that year amounts to the non-celebration of the Olympiad and results in the cancellation of the rights of the designated city and the country to which it belongs. These rights cannot in any case be carried over to the next Olympiad. ”





Continuation of the story. The Second World War got the better of the 1940 Olympics. “They will not take place in Helsinki or elsewhere “, title the small newspaper from 1er April 1940. “17 out of 27 countries said they could not take part in the trials because of the war.” Put to sleep during all the conflict, the Olympics will resuscitate in London in 1948, but Japan, a defeated country, will not be allowed to participate. Tokyo will finally have to wait until 1964 to become the first Asian city to host the high mass of world sport.

Gilles Dhers