Why was Jeff Hardy released by WWE?

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE for a reason.

WRESTLING sleuths have been perplexed by WWE star Jeff Hardy’s unexpected exit over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 4, in the middle of an untelevised wrestling match, the former heavyweight champion abruptly exited.

Jeff Hardy was fired from the WWE on Thursday, December 9.

Fightful, a sports publication, was the first to report Hardy’s dismissal on Twitter.

“WWE has released Jeff Hardy,” their official account tweeted.

The WWE fired Jeff Hardy after he refused to go to rehab when the company offered him the option.

Several reports surfaced on Saturday, December 4th, claiming Jeff Hardy was having a “rough night.”

He abruptly exited the wrestling ring and walked through the crowd of spectators who had gathered to watch the untelevised match.

Hardy was noticeably absent from the WWE events that took place on Sunday, December 5, following his exit from his wrestling match the night before.

It was revealed that the WWE had sent him home from their tour after his shocking leave of absence.

Jeff Hardy has reportedly struggled with addiction in the past.

He has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction since his rise to wrestling fame, which has repeatedly harmed his career.

Jeff Hardy’s drug and alcohol addiction is thought to be the cause of his “rough night” on Saturday, December 4.

Jeff’s brother Matt Hardy finally spoke up about the weekend incident on Monday, December 6.

“It’s not my story to tell or explain, and I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective,” Matt Hardy tweeted.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Matt Hardy continued, “but again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into more detail, he’ll do it himself.”

Jeff’s brother concluded his tweets with, “Jeff is OK He is at home and he is OK It’s not my business.”