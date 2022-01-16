Why was Tottenham’s match against Arsenal postponed, and when will it be rescheduled?

What is the reason for the postponement of Tottenham’s match against Arsenal, and when will it be rescheduled?

TOTTENHAM will have to wait for the rescheduled London derby against Arsenal.

When the Premier League cancelled the match on Saturday, Spurs were furious.

The match between Tottenham and Arsenal has been postponed due to a request from Arsenal.

The Premier League agreed to the request because injuries, suspensions, and Covid made it impossible to name a 14-man squad.

“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away match against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for 4:30pm on Sunday 16 January,” read a lengthy Premier League statement.

“The Board accepted Arsenal’s application despite the club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

“The decision was made due to a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries, and players on Africa Cup of Nations duty.”

“If COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request, any club can request a postponement.”

“The League regrets the inconvenience and disruption caused to fans who would have attended or watched the game; we understand how disappointing postponements can be for both clubs and fans.”

“The League strives to provide as much clarity as possible, but due to the importance of safety, we must occasionally postpone events at short notice.”

“Wherever possible, the League will try to keep fans informed if games are in jeopardy.”

“The Premier League’s postponement rules are in place to protect the health and safety of players and staff while also preserving the competition’s sporting integrity.”

“Club requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, which has been implemented in light of the Omicron variant.”

“The Board considers a variety of factors, such as a club’s ability to field a team; COVID-19’s status, severity, and potential impact; and the players’ ability to safely prepare for and play the match.”

“Before the Board makes a decision, the League’s specialist staff scrutinizes every detail in every application.”

There are no guidelines for when Premier League fixtures should be rescheduled.

However, after the postponement, they usually take place in the next available midweek slot.

During the winter break, which runs from January 23 to February 7, no Premier League games are allowed to be played.

When is the next time you’ll be able to see both of them?

