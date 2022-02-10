Why will Chris Eubank Jr be rooting for ‘enemy’ Kell Brook in his grudge match against Amir Khan?

Why will Chris Eubank Jr be rooting for ‘enemy’ Kell Brook in his heated grudge match against Amir Khan?

If CHRIS EUBANK JR wants to punish Kell Brook for stealing his dream fight, he’ll have to root for him to beat Amir Khan.

Chris Sr, a British ring legend, was in talks with promoter Eddie Hearn in 2016 to get his middleweight son a big-money UK fight against world champion Gennady Golovkin.

Negotiations broke down, with both sides offering very different versions of events, allowing welterweight Brook to leap to the top and bank millions with a brave loss.

And Jr, 32, who dominated Liam Williams on Saturday, has kept the grudge alive, making Brook a top target while he awaits his mandatory shot at the WBA title.

That means he’ll have to rely on the 35-year-old Sheffield veteran – a close ally of his other nemesis Billy Joe Saunders – to win his retirement fight against Khan, 35, on February 19.

When asked why that fight appeals to him, Eubank Jr said, “Me and Kell have never been cool.”

“He’s the reason I’ve never fought Golovkin, and I’ve always hated him for it.”

I’m not fond of him.

“On top of that, he’s best friends with my worst enemy, Billy Joe Saunders, so he’s my adversary.”

“I actually don’t like him as a person; the things he says and does, as well as the way he conducts himself as a person, irritate me; he is irritating to listen to and be around.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I definitely want to teach him a lesson, and if that means hoping he wins his next fight, so be it.”

Conor Benn, 25, teased a catchweight bout between the two shortly after the unanimous Cardiff victory and confirmed his genuine interest on Wednesday.

While Nigel’s 20-0 son wants to fight in the 11st super-welterweight division, Eubank is adamant that he will not jeopardize his world title bid by dropping below his regular 11st 6lbs limit, which would force Benn to gain a stone.

“I will never turn down a fight, but I would never cut down to a crazy weight,” the former super-middleweight said. “He would have to come up, absolutely.”

“Because I’ve served my time in the game and he hasn’t, everything would have to be done on my terms.”

“At this point in my career, I don’t need to go down; there are too many good fights at middleweight for me.”

Saunders, who defeated Eubank on points in 2014, reacted to his former foe’s weekend victory by…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.