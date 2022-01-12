Wide receiver for the Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald, sends him a text message.

On Sunday night, the 2021 NFL regular season came to a close, with 14 teams punching their tickets to the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals, who were once considered the best team in the NFL, will face off against divisional rival Los Angeles, whom they faced twice during the regular season.

The Cardinals and Rams split their regular-season series, with the Rams triumphing in their most recent meeting.

Before the game, an Arizona wide receiver received a message from NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

Despite the fact that Fitz hasn’t officially retired, it’s safe to assume he won’t be back on the field anytime soon.

While he is unable to assist the Cardinals on the field, he is still attempting to impart wisdom off of it.

Fitzgerald texted Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk this week, calling the playoffs a “new season,” according to Kirk.

Cardinals Wide Receiver Shares Text Message From Larry Fitzgerald

