Wide Receiver for the Dallas Cowboys Admits He Didn’t See The Ball

Wide Receiver for the Dallas Cowboys Admits He Couldn’t See The Ball

There were very few flaws when Jerry Jones built his $1 billion playpen in Arlington.

One of them, however, is the sunlight that can beam down on the field as the sun sets over Texas.

Jones’ Cowboys were bitten by this flaw on Sunday.

Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson was blinded by the sun late in the second quarter, preventing him from converting a third-down play.

Wilson said after the game, “It’s one of those things you can’t control.”

“When I turned around, neither Dak nor the ball was visible.”

