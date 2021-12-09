Wide Receiver for the Dallas Cowboys has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Wide Receiver For The Cowboys Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

This season, the Dallas Cowboys have been unable to find success at wide receiver.

On Thursday, the Cowboys placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve.

The fourth-year wideout is out for at least the next three games due to a groin injury.

Brown has appeared in 11 games this season for the Cowboys, catching 16 passes for 184 yards.

After Brown was placed on injured reserve, the Cowboys now have an open roster spot.

