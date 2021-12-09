Wide Receiver for the Dallas Cowboys will be out for a few weeks.

The Cowboys’ wide receiver will be out for a few weeks.

On Thursday, one of the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receivers received some bad news.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Mike McCarthy revealed that fifth-year wideout Noah Brown will be out for a few weeks due to a groin injury.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has been officially ruled out of this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who also indicated that he could be out for a few games after that.

Brown’s injury had been kept a secret until Wednesday, when it was revealed on the team’s first injury report of the week.

Brown had two catches for 14 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys Wide Receiver Will Miss A Couple Of Weeks

Cowboys Wide Receiver Will Miss A Couple Of Weeks