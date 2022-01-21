Wide Receiver for the Packers appears to be missing practice once more.

Wide Receiver for the Packers appears to be missing practice yet again.

On Saturday, Aaron Rodgers could be without one of his passing weapons.

The Green Bay Packers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, a key offensive player for the Packers appears to be causing some concern.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was absent from practice again on Thursday.

Since Monday, he hasn’t fully practiced.

Due to a back injury, MVS was a limited participant on Tuesday, didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, and missed Thursday’s session.

The status of Valdes-Scantling will be in doubt heading into Saturday’s NFC Playoff game.

