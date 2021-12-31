Wide receiver Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for the Patriots.

This weekend, the New England Patriots will be without a key receiver.

Nelson Agholor, the veteran wide receiver, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.

Since suffering a concussion in a Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts, he has missed two games in a row.

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

