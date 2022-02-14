Wife of a Rams player has left the game to give birth, according to reports.

While wide receiver Van Jefferson worked to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, his wife had much more pressing concerns.

Samaria Jefferson, Jefferson’s wife, was in the crowd at SoFi Stadium tonight when she found out she was pregnant.

Bridget Condon of NFL Network first reported that Samaria was being carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Mike Garafolo, her coworker, later confirmed the information.

Report: Rams Player’s Wife Left Game To Give Birth

I’m pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson’s wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

That was indeed Van Jefferson’s pregnant wife Samaria our Bridget saw leaving SoFi Stadium and headed to the hospital, as her husband and his #Rams teammates try to pull off a Super Bowl comeback. https://t.co/9Pddulza5v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2022