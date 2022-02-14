Trending
Infosurhoy

Wife of a Rams player has left the game to give birth, according to reports.

0
By on Sports

Wife of a Rams player has left the game to give birth, according to reports.

While wide receiver Van Jefferson worked to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, his wife had much more pressing concerns.

Samaria Jefferson, Jefferson’s wife, was in the crowd at SoFi Stadium tonight when she found out she was pregnant.

Bridget Condon of NFL Network first reported that Samaria was being carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Mike Garafolo, her coworker, later confirmed the information.

Report: Rams Player’s Wife Left Game To Give Birth

Report: Rams Player’s Wife Left Game To Give Birth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Van Jefferson (@van_j12)

Comments are closed.