Wigan Warriors 16-10 Warrington Wolves: Hosts take advantage of Chris Hill’s early red card

Chris Hill was shown a red card and Sam Powell was taken off on a stretcher as Wigan won a bruising opener to the Super League campaign.

Warrington went 8-0 ahead — Tonga’s Ben Murdoch-Masila scoring the first try of the season — but the game hinged on the incident in the 23rd minute.

Powell was about to touch down when Hill crashed into his head, leaving the 27-year-old scrum-half motionless on the turf as the TV referee delivered the verdict of a penalty try and a red card. Powell failed his head injury assessment but was well enough to watch the second half from the bench.

The first half continued in the same ferocious spirit and there could be more controversy to come on Friday after Blake Austin accused Wigan’s Morgan Smithies of gouging his eye.

Wigan were 12-10 up at half-time thanks to the penalty try and an earlier piece of magic by Bevan French, feinting to pass and then knifing through.

Warrington were holding their own despite being reduced to 12 men, but they were down to 11 after an hour when French was taken out by Mike Cooper as he ran on to his own kick.

Wigan were denied a second penalty try but Cooper was sent to the sin-bin. Soon after, Liam Marshall went over in the corner to give Wigan breathing room and they survived a terrific late push from the 11 men of Warrington.