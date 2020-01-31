Wigan Warriors announce ‘Pride Day’ after Catalans Dragons sign Israel Folau

Wigan Warriors have announced their clash with Catalans Dragons on March 22 will be ‘Pride Day’ after the French club confirmed the signing of controversial former Australian international Israel Folau.

Folau has switched to League after he was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for a string of homophobic comments on social media.

The devout Christian wrote on his Instagram account last year that ‘hell awaits’ for ‘drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters’.

Warriors’ announcement of Pride Day for the visit of the Dragons came just 19 minutes after they confirmed the signing of Folau.

Warriors intend to allow their players to wear rainbow socks and laces for the game, while LGBTQ+ groups will be invited to attend.

Executive director, Kris Radlinski said: ‘Here at Wigan Warriors we are committed to the core values of Inclusion and Respect.

‘Our community foundation have a long history of supporting local LGBTQ+ groups and initiatives, and we want everyone who engages with our game to feel welcome, valued and most of all, respected.

‘Rugby League has a strong history of inclusion, of breaking down barriers and of being an forward-thinking sport.

‘I think that today more than any day that it is vitally important we reiterate that message. We’re looking forward to working with charities, local and hopefully national groups, to make this day a success.’

Former Wallabies full back Folau has signed a one-year contract with the Super League club.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: ‘We want to give Israel a new opportunity to shine on the pitch.’

Folau, who played for Melbourne and Brisbane before switching codes, was told he would not be allowed to return to the NRL but the Rugby Football League has confirmed it will not prevent his registration with the Dragons.

A statement said: ‘This is a difficult decision, as the RFL places a high value on the sport’s reputation in prioritising inclusion and diversity – and deplores the player’s previous comments.

‘However the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

‘The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

‘However distasteful his previous comments, we don’t believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport.’

Folau said: ‘I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League.

‘I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them.

‘I look forward to my return to the great game of rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.’

The move has been met with overwhelming support on social media.

One fan wrote ‘absolutely sensational’ as he sent screenshots of the Folau announcement from Catalans alongside Warriors’ own about Pride Day.

Another added, ‘the timing is unreal superb stuff’, while a Saints fan said: ‘I’d just like to say that your choice of game for this is absolutely perfect, and I applaud the decision. For once, I’ll be supporting you for this game.’