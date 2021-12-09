Wijnaldum’s shock interest, Southampton’s build-up, and Raheem Sterling’s LATEST Arsenal transfer news

Wijnaldum shock interest, Southampton build-up, Raheem Sterling LATEST Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal will face Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

After a last-gasp defeat to Everton on Monday, the Gunners are looking to bounce back.

Arsenal could make a move for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports, as the former Liverpool midfielder considers a return to the Premier League.

After failing to start regularly for the French giants since his free transfer in the summer, the Dutch star is said to be “not completely happy.”

We’ve also got the latest on Raheem Sterling and Nicholas Pepe from the Emirates.

Below you’ll find ALL of the most recent updates…

Per Mertesacker, the head of Arsenal’s academy, believes Folarin Balogun will be the next big thing to emerge from the club’s youth system.

Balogun is likely to go on loan in January, according to the ex-Gunners defender, to gain the experience he needs to succeed at the club.

“I think the closest, at the moment, to making that step is Flo Balogun,” Mertesacker said.

“He’s been assigned to the first-team locker room.”

He’s still playing U23 football and will most likely go on loan in January because you need more experience to advance to the next level, and he needs to make that transition.”

Timi Davies, an Arsenal youngster, has thanked his mother for assisting him in obtaining his first professional contract with the Gunners.

In March, the Gunners signed the 17-year-old from Manchester City’s youth system.

However, after three appearances for the Gunners U18 team, the club has decided to offer Davies a proper contract.

“It feels amazing, I couldn’t have done it without my mum, it’s been a long journey,” he said of the achievement.

“I believe my family has had the greatest impact on me in order for me to get to where I am now, because it would be impossible without them, especially all the help my mother has given me, such as driving me to training every day and all the support they’ve given me.”

“The amount of effort everyone has put into me and the amount of faith everyone has shown in me were both major factors in me signing this contract.”

Arsenal takes on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, in a match that could have major ramifications for both teams.

The Gunners are firmly in contention for a place in Europe next season, currently sitting in seventh place, two points behind Spurs, who currently hold the final European spot.

Southampton’s poor form is at the other end of the table…

