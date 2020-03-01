Wilder says axed Mark Breland is STILL with him after sacking trainer for throwing in the towel

Deontay Wilder has made a U-turn on his decision to sack Mark Breland, revealing that the trainer will remain as part of his setup following his stoppage defeat against Tyson Fury.

The former WBC heavyweight champion had announced that he would not be working with Breland again after he threw in the towel during the seventh round against Fury.

Wilder, who had been dropped by Fury twice before the eventual stoppage, even brutally left Breland locked out of his changing room in tears following his first ever professional defeat in Las Vegas last weekend.

Breland has received support from most of the boxing community since the fight, though Wilder’s main trainer Jay Deas had criticised him for throwing in the towel.

Wilder has now retracted his decision to axe Breland and confirmed he will be part of his training team for a proposed third fight with Fury, as reported by The Athletic.

I’m a warrior,’ said the American. ‘I feel the same way I felt on fight night. If I go out, I want to go out on my shield. I understand that my corner has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of team Wilder.

‘Our team looks forward to the rematch.’

Wilder is preparing to trigger the rematch clause in his contract that will see him fight Fury for the third time in an attempt to win back his WBC belt.

‘I just want to let you know that I am here,’ Wilder said in a video message to his fans. ‘Your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun.

‘I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king – you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior.

‘I am a king that will never give up. I am a king that will fight to the death.

‘And if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight.’