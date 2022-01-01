Wilder’s coach has advised Anthony Joshua to ‘impose himself’ on Usyk in the rematch, but has warned that the Ukrainian may have his ‘number.’

In his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua has been advised to ‘impose himself’ and use all of his physical assets.

Last September, AJ, 32, was schooled by the slick southpaw in their Tottenham battle, which he lost by unanimous decision.

In his devastating loss to the undefeated Ukrainian, the 6ft 6in Watford warrior failed to use his height or weight advantages, which Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott believes he will suffer again if he does not use his natural gifts.

“I usually don’t have the answer that most casuals use,” Scott, a former sparring partner of Usyk, told ES News.

“I try to take a different path.

“Most casuals don’t know the difference between a left hook and a fish hook, but I have to agree with what most casuals and boxers are saying.”

“He can’t be that big and not be able to impose himself on one of the tiniest fighters he’s ever fought.”

“This is the ideal opportunity for him to put his good positioning, size, and mental and physical strength to good use.”

The quick-footed Usyk, who Scott believes may be Joshua’s kryptonite, taught Joshua a boxing lesson.

“I believe Joshua is dealing with someone who knows his phone number,” he continued.

“I don’t believe this is Andy Ruiz [Joshua’s only other career loss, which he quickly avenged in a rematch].”

“I believe Usyk has AJ’s number, and if I had to bet, I’d say the rematch will be more exciting, but I’d still pick Usyk to win.”

After Usyk’s second reign as unified heavyweight champion came to an end, Joshua used his rematch clause.

The couple’s second dance is expected to take place in late March, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks, according to SunSport.

