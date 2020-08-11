Wilfried Zaha responds after Arsenal Instagram message amid Crystal Palace transfer exit

Wilfried Zaha has hit back at speculation linking him with a switch to Arsenal by insisting he “can’t control everything everyone does.”

The Crystal Palace star may finally be on the moving following several years at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal were one of the clubs heavily linked with his signature last summer after he attempted to seek pastures new.

And an Instagram story has gone viral appearing to suggest that the forward is heading for the Emirates.

Zaha was spotted in a club in front of the sign in the background alongside the caption “So me and Wilfried Zaha have a message for you guys @Arsenal”.

But the 27-year-old has since responded on his own social media distancing himself from a move by saying: “I’m just enjoying my time off and can’t control everything everyone does.”

Arsenal are in the midst of a rebuild by Mikel Arteta who has challenged the club’s board to invest if they have ambitions of losing the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They spent big on Nicolas Pepe last summer, but the former Lille man has failed to deliver regularly enough.

Doubt continues to surround Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future with the striker yet to sign a new deal.

But if the Gabonese star leaves Arsenal will be in need of a replacement and likely to have funds to do so.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson recently confessed that Zaha is looking to quit the south London outfit despite their admiration and affection for him.

“Wilf has made it clear, ever since I came to the club really, that he would relish a move and would like to move on and find some pastures new,” Hodgson said.

“But he’s a very valuable player and the club realises his value and appreciates his value and so really everything will depend I guess – as it always does – [on]what sort of offers the club is going to receive for him

“And how they will equate that with the need to keep him or the need, maybe, to satisfy his wishes, and allow him to go after giving good service to the club for a period of time.”