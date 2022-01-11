Will Anderson tonight has everyone saying the same thing.

Tonight, everyone is saying the same thing about Will Anderson.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. steals the show in a national title game filled with players eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anderson is only a sophomore, but the way he’s playing against Georgia tonight, he looks like a four-year veteran.

Anderson’s influence on the game has been so noticeable that college football fans can’t stop talking about him on Twitter.

“Wait a minute, Will Anderson is only a sophomore???? I thought he was a junior.”

“Hands down, he’s the best player in college and he’s only a sophomore,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Will Anderson Tonight

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Will Anderson Tonight

Hold up hold up Will Anderson is only a sophomore???? I could’ve sworn he was a Junior. He’s the best player in college hands down and a sophomore — 🏁KG🏁 (@k_graves89) January 11, 2022

Will Anderson is the absolute best player in CFB. — KRT, MS, CSCS*D 🏋🏿 (@CoachKCSCS) January 11, 2022