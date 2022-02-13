Will Cam Akers play in tonight’s Super Bowl, and what is his injury?

Will Cam Akers play in tonight’s Super Bowl, and what is the nature of his injury?

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shaun McVay’s Rams have been explosive on offense this season, looking to put last year’s heartbreaking loss behind them.

They have arguably the best player in the NFL this season in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, while quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrived when given the right weapons.

Cam Akers was expected to start this season after a breakout rookie season in 2020-21.

He missed the entire regular season due to a serious Achilles tear before returning for the playoffs.

His Super Bowl hopes may be jeopardized if he sustains another injury against the 49ers.

Fortunately for Rams fans and fantasy owners, Akers’ current injury is unrelated to the Achilles tendon problem that kept him out of every game during the regular season.

Instead, he was forced to leave the Super Bowl against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury.

Coach McVay isn’t concerned about Akers’ availability for the Super Bowl after he missed all of last week’s practice.

In his return to the game against San Fransciso, the 22-year-old former Florida State running back tallied 50 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches.

This suggests that his shoulder injury isn’t serious, and DNP’s actions last week were merely administrative.

And that appears to be the case, as Akers has been limited in practice so far this week but is expected to play in tonight’s Super Bowl.

Akers stunned fans and doctors when he returned to practice on December 23, just five months after tearing his Achilles in pre-season training camp.

If he is healthy enough to play in the Super Bowl on February 13, he will split time in the backfield with Sony Michel.

Akers had 625 yards rushing and two touchdowns in his rookie season.