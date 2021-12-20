Will Compton’s mother died just hours before the Raiders’ game against the Browns.

Will Compton’s mother dies just hours before the Raiders’ game against the Browns.

Will Compton, a linebacker for the Raiders, announced that his mother died unexpectedly just hours before the Browns’ game in Las Vegas.

On Monday afternoon, Compton, 32, released a heartfelt statement announcing his mother’s death.

Compton said, “I am heartbroken to inform you that my mother passed away unexpectedly last night.”

“I’m returning to my hometown to see my family.”

It’s been a grueling 16 hours.

“Please show your moms love and keep my family in your prayers.

“Our mother meant the world to us.”

Compton, who has been in the NFL since 2013, recently signed with the Raiders.

Compton had already been ruled out of Monday Night Football by the Raiders earlier in the day.