Will dad splash the cash for the wedding?! Bill Gates’ daughter gets engaged to Egyptian showjumping star

The daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Jennifer, has got engaged to Egyptian equestrian star Nayel Nassar, who made a surprise proposal during the couple’s skiing vacation.

The eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Gates and his wife Melinda, revealed she will soon tie the knot with her fiancé by posting a picture on Instagram showing her emotional reaction to the offer of marriage.

The 23-year-old bride-to-be also showed off a sparkling diamond ring on her finger which was presented by the Egyptian showjumper.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over,” she wrote.

Nassar grew up in Kuwait where his parents run an architecture and interior design business. He was given his first horse at the age of 10, regularly stating that his parents played a huge role in his sporting career by sending him to Europe to undergo top-notch training.

Last year, Nassar and his horse Lucifer won the Great American Million at HITS Ocala, recording the third HITS Million win of his career. (He previously won the HITS Thermal and HITS Saugerties Millions with another horse Lordan.) Nassar and Jennifer Gates both attended Stanford University, where they met, admitting that a passion for the equine sport united them.

Along with being a successful equestrian, the two-time World Cup finalist is also running his own training and sales business in the USA.