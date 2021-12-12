Will David Warner play in the second Ashes Test, and what is the status of Josh Hazlewood’s injury?

Although Australia may be without Hazlewood, Warner is expected to play despite bruised ribs.

In the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, David Warner is expected to play through the pain, but Australia is still unsure about Josh Hazlewood’s fitness before naming their team to face England.

Warner is expected to play despite being hit on the ribs by Ben Stokes’ bowling on day two, when he hit 94.

Jhye Richardson took his place in the field, but he was not required to bat in Australia’s second innings, which required only 20 runs.

Captain Pat Cummins stated that he was “available to bat” and that he now expects to be fit for the day-nighter, as Australia confirmed that their former vice-captain had suffered only bruising and not broken bones.

In the second innings, Hazlewood was restricted to just 14 overs.

Cummins was initially evasive when asked why he used one of his most potent attacking threats so sparingly.

He confirmed that the pace bowler was “a little sore” after Australia won the first Test by nine wickets.

“It wasn’t anything serious,” he added, “but we didn’t want it to turn into a major injury.”

“The important thing is that we don’t want to jeopardize him for the entire season.”

He had a scan last night, and nothing was scary enough to keep him from bowling [on day four].

We’d like to take control of him for a while.”

England faces an uphill battle to save the series after just one Test, as expected.

It’s difficult to see where they’ll go from here after their disastrous performance in Brisbane, where it was hoped that a greener top would help their chances.

There are rays of hope to be found, especially with Australia missing two key players for the second Test.

However, England are left scratching their heads as to who might come in – Zak Crawley (previously dropped) appears to be the most likely candidate if Rory Burns is dropped, while Leach is also expected to leave.

If Dom Bess was chosen in his place, he would face a similar fate.

Stuart Broad or James Anderson – or both – will undoubtedly be.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.