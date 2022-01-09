Will FA Cup games be replayed, or will extra-time and penalties be used if the third round ends in a tie?

If there is a tie in the third round, will there be replays or will extra time and penalties be used?

THE FA Cup third round has arrived, months after Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final last season.

But, if matches are tied, will there be a replay to determine who advances to the next round?

Starting with the third round fixtures, the FA Cup replay rules have changed significantly in recent years, and 2021-22 will be no different, especially due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To alleviate fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the FA Cup will not be replayed this season.

In 2016, replays were abolished from the quarter-finals onwards.

Then, due to Covid-19, they were completely scrapped last season.

Replays have been dropped from the third round onwards due to the fixture build-up caused by the pandemic this season.

If a game ends in a tie, the game will be decided by 30 minutes of extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.