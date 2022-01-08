Will Keane, an ex-Manchester United striker, speaks out about Charlie Wyke’s ‘horrendous’ cardiac arrest while training with Wigan.

Will Keane, an ex-Manchester United striker, speaks out about Charlie Wyke’s ‘horrendous’ cardiac arrest in Wigan training.

Will Keane, an ex-Manchester United striker, says Wigan striker Charlie Wyke’s cardiac arrest on the training ground’still lives’ with his teammates.

Wyke was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during training last November.

And striker Keane says the ‘horrible’ day is still fresh in the minds of his Wigan teammates and staff.

“It probably still lives with a lot of the lads,” Keane said to the Telegraph.

It had been a nightmare.

“I was blown away by Gaffer’s reaction.

Charlie has only recently begun to come in a little more, and it’s wonderful to see him again.

“All I want to do is wish him a speedy and complete recovery.”

Leam Richardson, who was singled out by Keane, reacted quickly when Wyke collapsed, performing life-saving CPR.

Once Wyke was in stable condition, he thanked Richardson for his quick thinking.

“I feel it’s important to tell my story to our supporters and the general public because the actions of the gaffer [Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin saved my life, and my story may well save another life,” the forward said.

“I collapsed during training on Monday, as you are aware.”

“I had a cardiac arrest and needed CPR, and I’m told it was only the gaffer’s quick response to start the resuscitation process and then the Doc’s continued efforts that saved my life.”

“I’ll be eternally grateful that I’m here to talk about the experience because of their actions – and those of my teammates and other staff.”

Wyke went on to say that his coworkers had received CPR training just weeks before he passed away.

Unfortunately, Wigan will have to do without Wyke for the rest of the season.

“Fingers crossed we can make some inroads, because we’re very aware we need to add depth, especially with Charlie [Wyke] and Jordan [Cousins] out for the season,” boss Richardson said of bringing in new faces to replace his missing men.