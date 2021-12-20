Will Levis, the quarterback for the University of Kentucky, makes an epic announcement about his football future.

Will Levis, the Kentucky quarterback, makes an epic announcement about his football future.

Will Levis, a junior quarterback, transferred to Kentucky after a couple of seasons at Penn State.

That proved to be a wise decision.

Levis had a fantastic rookie season with the Wildcats, completing 66.5 percent of his pass attempts.

He had 2,593 passing yards, 387 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns in the regular season.

Levis had to decide whether or not to pursue a professional career after performing so well this fall.

He gave an update on his football career on Monday night.

Levis will be back in Kentucky for the 2022 season, as it turns out.

He’ll be able to build on his achievements this year.

Levis announced his decision by tweeting The Terminator’s famous “I’ll be back” scene.

Have a look:

