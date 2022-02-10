Will Team GB win any Winter Olympics medals? Why are British athletes’ chances of competing in Beijing 2022 dwindling?

Why are British athletes’ chances of winning medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing dwindling?

The Beijing Games have been underway for nearly a week, and Great Britain has yet to win a medal, but there are five contenders who could still win a medal.

BEIJING – They say that success breeds success, and that has certainly been the case for Team GB’s Winter Olympic team in recent years.

The team won five medals in Sochi in 2014, a total that was equaled four years later in PyeongChang.

However, the R rate of infection with medal fever appears to be worryingly low for Team GB, who have yet to open their account despite being nearly a week into the Games.

We wouldn’t be far off from declaring victory if this were a pandemic and medals were the virus.

This isn’t a one-of-a-kind circumstance.

Only once in the last three decades has Great Britain won any medals in the first six days of the Olympic Games.

However, this is not the same schedule as previous years, and it was expected that the British team would already have at least one medal to celebrate by this point, if not two, with one of them being a gold.

In mixed doubles curling, Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are world champions, but they lost twice in 24 hours to the Norwegians before being dominated by the Swedes in the bronze medal play-off.

Charlotte Bankes was Britain’s best hope for a gold medal, but she crashed out after finishing third in her snowboard cross quarter-final.

All three made emotional apologies, but no silverware was produced.

“I believe Team GB will still deliver,” said Katherine Grainger, a former Olympian who now chairs UK Sport, the body in charge of funding the British Olympic teams.

“We still have high hopes for the men’s and women’s curling teams; the skeleton hasn’t arrived yet, and there’s plenty more snow to come.”

“We’re not panicking just yet,” she added.

According to my sources, the camp’s mood remains upbeat, and they have an affable captain in skier Dave Ryding who is unlikely to let anyone down.

Ryding will be one of the team’s targets for a medal, but he won’t compete until next Wednesday, when the medal drought would have turned into a full-blown desert.

