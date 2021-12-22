Will the Premiership Rugby match be played behind closed doors? Clubs are considering a circuit-breaker for the next two rounds.

Will Premiership Rugby’s next two rounds of matches be played behind closed doors? Clubs are considering a circuit-breaker.

If new restrictions prevent fans from attending the next two rounds, they may be rescheduled for later in the season.

If the government bans crowds from English sports stadiums at any time after Boxing Day, Premiership clubs are considering a so-called circuit-breaker of postponing at least two rounds of matches.

Premiership executives are reportedly opposed to playing behind closed doors because it would result in significant revenue losses during the lucrative Christmas and New Year fixtures, which include Harlequins’ Big Game at Twickenham next Monday.

Postponing Premiership matches until midweek dates in April and May in the hopes of resuming attendance, or possibly rescheduling over a much shorter time span to replace the European weekends of January 15 and 22 – that is, if the rest of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool stages are scrapped due to French travel restrictions or other Covid-related obstructions.

With Wasps hosting London Irish on Boxing Day and Leicester in a big Midlands derby on January 9, head coach Lee Blackett said on Wednesday that he would rather take a break than play in front of no fans.

“I can’t imagine clubs saying, ‘Let’s play with no fans for three weeks,'” Blackett said.

“We’ll have to look into a circuit-break if that’s the case.”

It would be in the clubs’ best financial interests, as well as the players’.

Everybody wants to play in front of a crowd of people who are rooting for them.

It’s a more exciting spectacle for both the game and the television audience.

“What you find at Christmas is that a lot of people come for the first time, so it’s a great time to try to keep them and keep them for the long term.”

It’s quite significant from the standpoint of a club.

Everyone would be on the same page, I’m pretty sure.”

In the midst of the uncertainty, Saracens and England were given some good news when captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George returned from injury.

Following surgery on an ankle he injured playing for England against Australia in early November, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said on Wednesday that Farrell has a “very good chance” of being ready for the Six Nations at the start of February.

a was harmed by George

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Will Premiership Rugby go behind closed doors? Clubs consider circuit-breaker for next two rounds of matches