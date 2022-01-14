Jameson Williams Makes His NFL Draft Decision Officially

Jameson Williams, the star quarterback for Alabama, has decided on his football future.

Prior to last Monday’s championship game, Williams was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During the Alabama-Georgia game, disaster struck when Williams, an Ohio State transfer, planted incorrectly and suffered an injury.

He was unable to continue playing the game.

Williams tore his ACL, according to MRI results, and will begin rehabilitation for several months.

He hopes to be ready for the upcoming football season, which will be his first in the NFL.

On Thursday, Williams revealed that he will enter the NFL Draft in 2022.

“First and foremost, thank you, God, for allowing all of this to happen,” Williams said in a statement.

“Thank you for everything, Mom, Dad, my Brothers, and Sister.”

Since Day 1, you’ve always had my back and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you.

Thank you, Coaches Saban and Wiggins, for believing in me and giving me the chance to prove myself.

We’ve been through it all, my brothers.

I wish things had turned out differently, but it’s only going to get better from here.

Fans of the University of Alabama.

Thank you for embracing me and my family and making Tuscaloosa our home.

