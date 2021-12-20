Willian, an Arsenal flop, has revealed that he wanted to leave the Gunners just THREE MONTHS after joining from Chelsea.

Willian, an Arsenal flop, has revealed that he wanted to leave the club just THREE MONTHS after joining from Chelsea.

The 33-year-old Brazilian spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge before joining the Emirates in a shock move in 2020.

Willian, on the other hand, scored just one goal in 37 games under Mikel Arteta.

He returned home to join boyhood club Corinthians over the summer after being frozen out of the team.

Willian admits that despite signing a three-year contract when he joined Arsenal from Chelsea, he got cold feet just three months in.

Despite his best efforts, the midfielder says he struggled to adjust to his new surroundings.

Willian referred to his time at Arsenal as the’most difficult period’ of his career after receiving abusive messages on social media.

“I wasn’t happy, that’s why I didn’t perform,” Willian told Vibe with Five.

I won’t go into the specifics, but I wasn’t pleased.

“I was happy when I arrived, and I was motivated from the start.”

I wanted to succeed in my new club, with new friends and projects.

“I told my agent after three months, ‘Please, I want to go.’

“I don’t want to speak poorly of the club because it is a big club with a long history in football and a long history of big players who played there before it became a big club.”

“However, it didn’t work, and it was, without a doubt, the most trying period of my professional life.”

“I got a lot of messages on social media from them [Arsenal fans], but it also made things worse because I came from Chelsea.”

“I believe it would have been better if I had come from another club.”

But it’s because I’m from Chelsea and I didn’t do well there.

“I always think about what happened and say, ‘I had to leave.'”

