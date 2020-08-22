Willian demands Auba stay with Arsenal still yet to agree a deal

Willian has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameuang to remain at Arsenal with the striker a “big part of the plan” at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international has entered the last year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and there has been reported interest from the likes of Spanish side Barcelona.

His future remains up in the air at Arsenal but there seems to have been a lot of progress towards a new deal since his double strike against Chelsea helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

The Daily Telegraph reported at the beginning of August that Aubameyang is ‘on the brink of agreeing a new three-year contract’ at Arsenal in a ‘huge boost to the club and head coach Mikel Arteta’.

However, The Sun claims Aubameyang ‘flew off for a holiday in Italy yesterday without having agreed a deal’ with Arteta still ‘desperate for his hitman to commit’.

And new signing Willian wants the prolific striker to stay with him at Arsenal, he told The Sun: “I joined Arsenal because we can challenge for titles but Pierre will be a big part of the plan.

“He has to stay — it is very important to me.

“This is a guy who gets 25-30 goals a season and we have to keep a player like that.

“He’s one of the best players in our team and somebody I want to be making chances for.”