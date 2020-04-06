Willian says Chelsea renewal is “very difficult”

Chelsea star Willian believes it will be “very difficult” to sign a new contract if he makes his way to the Stamford Bridge exit.

Willian is out of contract at the end of June and his future is unclear given the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League season is suspended.

The 31-year-old, who came from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, wants a three-year contract, but Chelsea wasn’t ready to meet his demands.

Willian, who was previously associated with LaLiga champion Barcelona, ​​told Fox Sports Brasil Show Expendiente Futebol: “Everyone knows that my contract expired in a few months and it seems that it will be very difficult to get an extension.”

“I think it is unlikely that I will renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year contract. I asked for three and it ended there.

“There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said three years would be impossible, so I’m unlikely to extend now, but nothing is impossible.”

“We don’t know what could happen. We could suddenly reach an agreement, but I can say today that my contract has expired and I can negotiate with any club.”

“I built something fantastic at Chelsea,” he added. “I particularly like the fans and the people who work there, and I felt very settled.”