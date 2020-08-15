Willian transfer benefits Arsenal and Chelsea as Gunners land ones of Blues’ ‘best players’, claims John Barnes

JOHN BARNES reckons Willian’s latest move benefits both Arsenal AND Chelsea.

The Brazilian was officially confirmed as a Gunners player on Friday after signing a three-year contract.

Willian, 32, left Stamford Bridge on a free transfer after winning five trophies in seven seasons because he was offered a two-year extension.

And he has now penned a deal worth £220,000-a-week with Chelsea’s London rivals.

England legend Barnes believes Arsenal have done a great bit of business by landing Willian for nothing.

But he also feels Chelsea have done well too, as they have much more money than Arsenal for transfers and no longer have the risk of being weighed down by an ageing veteran on a long-term, high-salary contract.

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: “I really like Willian as a player and am surprised at what happened because I thought he was one of Chelsea’s best players this year.

“But he’s 32 and Arsenal, who are a team that need good players, clearly thought he was worth bringing him in for an extra year just so they can secure the transfer.

“It’s a very good signing for Arsenal. I don’t necessarily feel it’s bad for Chelsea because they have bough in Timo Werner and others, and look like they are going to make more signings.

“But for Arsenal, whether it is short term or long term, they had to give him the three-year contract offer, otherwise he wouldn’t be interested in joining, so well done to both Chelsea and Arsenal on this.”