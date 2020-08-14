Willian’s agent slams Arsenal’s past transfer ‘cock-ups’ as ex-Chelsea star nears Gunners deal

WILLIAN’S agent has slammed Arsenal’s previous transfer policy by accusing the club’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat of “cock ups”.

Kia Joorabchian – who represents Cedric Soares, David Luiz and Gunners bound Willian – has been labelled as having too much influence on Arsenal’s transfers since Mislintat left his role in January 2019.

But when asked about his links with Arsenal’s dealings the super-agent took a swipe at Mislintat.

He told talkSPORT: “People forget about the previous guy, Sven.

“He made a bunch of cock-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers.”

Joorabchian also announced that Willian’s next destination will be announced “soon:.

The Brazilian star left Chelsea on Sunday and has since agreed a three-year deal worth £100,000-a-week with Arsenal and is expected to be announced in the coming days after completing his medical.

Joorabchian failed to confirm the deal, adding: “At the moment, just for now I can’t say where he’s going to go, for sure Arsenal are one of the contenders.

“But it won’t be long before we announce it.

“We know where he’s going, so it won’t be long.”