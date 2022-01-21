Willie Gay, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested for what reason?

Willie Gay of the Kansas City Chiefs was arrested for what reason?

WILLIE Gay was arrested four days before his Kansas City Chiefs’ next game.

Willie was arrested on January 19, 2022, around 10:30 p.m., according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The NFL star is currently being held in police custody and will appear in court on January 20, 2022.

Gay was charged with criminal damage, which is a misdemeanor.

It is currently unknown whether Will will be able to play for his team against the Buffalo Bills on January 23, 2022.

