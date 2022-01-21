Willie Gay Jr, a Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, was arrested on a charge of criminal damage just four days before a playoff game.

Willie Gay Jr., a Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, was arrested four days before a playoff game on a charge of criminal damage.

Willie Gay, a star for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been arrested just four days before the team’s game.

On Wednesday night, at 10.30 p.m., the 23-year-old was arrested by the Overland Park Police Department.

Just two hours later, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage.

Gay is still in custody, according to jail records, and has a court date set for this afternoon.

The Chiefs selected Gay in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 28 games, he has 87 tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks as a key member of the team.

In their Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills.

It’s unclear whether Gay will be a member of the team.

Gay revealed on social media in October that he is dealing with mental health issues.

“Just know my mental health is F’d up,” Gay tweeted, adding, “just know I love you all.”

Gay was vague in his tweet, which came after Chiefs coach Andy Reid excused Gay from practice for “personal reasons.”

There will be more to come…

