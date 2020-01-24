Willie Mullins hails Benie Des Dieux as ‘best mare I’ve ever trained’ after impressive victory

Irish trainer Willie Mullins says Benie Des Dieux might be the best mare he has trained after she romped home in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park.

The nine-year-old, who beat stablemate Penhill 21 lengths in a race where Apple’s Jade pulled up, is favourite for the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

But Mullins indicated he has his eye on the Stayers’ Hurdle for which Benie Des Dieux is as short as 2-1 and looking the biggest threat to reigning champion Paisley Park.

Mullins, who trained Quevega to win the Mares’ Hurdle six times and landed the 2016 Champion Hurdle with Annie Power, said: ‘Obviously Apple’s Jade didn’t fire on the day but I thought my mare put in as good a performance as she ever did in her life.

‘She could be better than any mare I’ve trained. You’d seriously have to look at the Stayers’ Hurdle after that performance.’