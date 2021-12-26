Willy Caballero, who played for Chelsea and Manchester City, is set to join Southampton on a permanent basis after impressing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Willy Caballero, formerly of Chelsea and Manchester City, has agreed to join Southampton on a permanent basis after impressing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

WILLY CABALLERO is set to make Southampton his permanent home after making an impression on the South Coast.

Since the beginning of December, the veteran goalkeeper has been on loan at St Mary’s.

And the 40-year-old has done enough to persuade his boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, that he is deserving of a longer assignment.

“Right now, with Covid, you never know if you’re going to lose a few players,” Hasenhuttl told HampshireLive.

“It makes sense for us to keep him, and we’re considering it.”

I am confident that he will assist us in the long run.

“It’s possible he’ll stay with us.”

Caballero had been training with AFC Wimbledon of League One after his Chelsea contract expired in the summer.

After first-team stoppers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both suffered injuries, the Saints drafted him.

The Argentina international had initially agreed to a one-month contract that would keep him on the team until early January.

McCarthy and Forster are both expected to be back in shape at the same time.

As a wave of Covid hits Premier League training grounds, Hasenhuttl is preparing to hedge his bets.

The match between Southampton and West Ham will go ahead, but three Boxing Day matches have been canceled due to a series of positive tests.

