Willy Sagnol has long wanted Zidane

July 9, 2006, France faces Italy in the World Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. During extra time, Zinedine Zidane came out of his meeting and struck a head on the chest of Inter Milan central defender Marco Materazzi, who will be worth to Zizou, an immediate expulsion. Finally, it was the Italians who won on penalties, a very bitter situation for the Blues, especially for Willy Sagnol, who confessed in Team Duga, that he long resented his teammate Zinedine Zidane.
Sagnol has not spoken to Zizou for two years
Zinedine Zidane and Willy SagnolCredit Photo – Icon Sport
Willy Sagnol, Bayern Munich player at the time, admitted that Zinédine Zidane’s panenka had doubly challenged him: “The first is that he is completely crazy to try this in the World Cup final. second, is that I hope it will not fall on our faces. ” He had a lot of trouble swallowing the end result: “You go into the locker room, you get lost, you have a guy who talks and apologizes. But you can’t hear it! You are in your disappointment , in your world. (…) I don’t want to accept his apologies, or to chat with him. This is not the time “admitted the former player before adding:” I I had to go to the bathroom, smoke 250 cigarettes in ten minutes. That’s how I got out. ” He then claims that he has not spoken to the current Real Madrid coach for two years.