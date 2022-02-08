Winter Olympics 2022: Kirsty Muir, a schoolgirl, wins the final, but her ‘insane’ level knocks her out of medal contention.

The teenager had a spectacular first jump that put her in contention for the medals, but she was eventually pushed to fifth place.

Kirsty Muir, the quiet girl of the Big Air, was high-flying in Beijing, underscoring her status as something of an even bigger noise.

Muir, 17, is the youngest member of the British team in China, but her fifth-place finish in the freestyle skiing Big Air final didn’t surprise her coaches, even if she seemed a little taken aback.

This Scot may not have a medal, but she certainly has metal on a course surrounded by cooling towers, on the site of a former steelworks.

Muir has been on the fast track to success since she first put on skis at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre 14 years ago.

She won her first senior World Cup medal last year and finished sixth at the recent World Championships, so it’s no surprise that fellow Scot and Olympic snowboarder Lesley McKenna has dubbed her a “one in a generation athlete.”

With action live on discovery(plus), Eurosport, and the Eurosport app, Muir sat in bronze after the first run of the final, nailing a trick she had only done once before in competition.

However, the experience of her competitors – she was the youngest to qualify – caused her to fall short, with China’s Eileen Gu claiming gold in front of a small but partisan crowd.

“It was an incredible competition with an insane level of competition,” she said.

“I’ve come here to go for it, and I’m very proud of myself for doing so.”

I’ve done that trick before, but with a different grab, and I’ve only ever done it once in competition, and it’s the best I’ve ever done.

“The crowd’s energy and the overall atmosphere were incredible.”

I was ecstatic because this was unlike anything I’d ever done before, and I’m relieved that everything went smoothly.

“I have plenty of time to come back, train, and improve.”

It’s incredible to compete against these girls because their skill level is so high, and it’s inspiring.

Just being able to attend the Olympics is a dream come true for me, and I’m overjoyed.”

